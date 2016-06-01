Ancelotti will not tear up Guardiola blueprint

Carlo Ancelotti has no intention of rocking the boat when he arrives at Bayern Munich for the new season and says he will seek the advice of Pep Guardiola.

Ancelotti was appointed as Guardiola's successor in December after it was confirmed that the Spaniard would be leaving for Manchester City ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

But the former Real Madrid boss insists there is no need to rip up the blueprint of the previous regime as Bayern chase a fifth successive Bundesliga title.

"I've had a very good relationship with Pep Guardiola for a long time," Ancelotti is quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

"I think we will be talking to each other before the start of the season.

"Pep did a great job in Munich. I do not want to change too much, but to build on his work."

Discussing the future of Mario Gotze, who is reported to be surplus to requirements after struggling for form and fitness this season, Ancelotti added: "I talked to Mario Gotze. He knows my opinion."