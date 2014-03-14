Anelka announces he is leaving West Brom
Nicolas Anelka has announced that he has terminated his West Brom contract after the club sought to impose conditions he could not accept.
The Frenchman, who was banned for five matches by an independent regulatory commission last month after being charged by the Football Association for performing a controversial 'quenelle' gesture to celebrate a goal at West Ham in December, confirmed the news on his Twitter account.
"Following discussions between the club and me, proposals have been made to me that I rejoined the group under certain conditions I cannot accept," he wrote. "Wishing to keep my integrity... I decided to free myself and to terminate the contract binding me with West Bromwich Albion until 2014, and now.
