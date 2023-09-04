Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored three or more Premier League hat-tricks?
Netting three usually only comes once in a blue moon – but not for these lads
10 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Gary Lineker once told a story of how he was scored a hat-trick in arguably the biggest fixture in football – but was left feeling robbed by the end.
The crisp-flogging super striker spent the late 80s at Barcelona, first under Terry Venables, later Johan Cruyff. In one edition of El Clasico, Lineker netted a hat-trick against Barça's biggest rivals… but wasn't allowed the match ball.
The referee just stared at him blankly, according to the man himself. It wasn't a custom in Spain at this time. Poor Gary has nothing to show for that afternoon's work.
Luckily for these lads, times have changed. These players all have three or more Premier League balls lying around at home…
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
