Quiz! Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?

12 minutes on the clock, 73 players to guess.

2008 was the year that the Ballon d'Or changed forever. It was to be the first of many years in which the prize would either be won by a player called Messi or a player called Ronaldo.

It took Luka Modric in 2018 to break the duopoly. And since the first BDO win from either so-called GOAT, 10 years prior to Modric's win, there have been a fair few footballers who have only received one nomination. 73, to be precise.

You can trace the achievements of the players in today's quiz from their club and/or nationality. There's a Leicester City player from 2016's Premier League win, for example. A few of Ajax's stars from their 2018/19 Champions League run. Even some Italians who won the Euros in 2021.

In the eyes of the Ballon, some of these were the lads who were one-hit wonders: holders of a glorious 12 months and nothing more. Messi and Ronaldo needn't have watched the throne with a few. Others are burgeoning stars who have just got going…

