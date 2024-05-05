Manchester United tipped for shock manager swap, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe revolution continues: report

Manchester United have been linked with a shock manager swap which would see Erik ten Hag leave Old Trafford this summer and switch jobs with another top European coach.

Ten Hag took United back to the Champions League and won the EFL Cup in his first season in charge, while also leading the Red Devils to the FA Cup final in 2022/23.

United are back in the FA Cup final this term and will face Manchester City again, but the Dutchman's second season has been far less successful, with his side down in eighth place with four fixtures left to play in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season and has been linked with Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big changes are expected at Manchester United this summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe having taken charge of football operations following his partial takeover of the club with the INEOS group in February.

One of the key areas to improve will be recruitment, but Ten Hag's position is also under threat as the British businessman looks to upgrade multiple areas at the 13-time Premier League winners.

And now, Ten Hag has been linked with a shock swap which would see the Dutchman replaced by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and in turn, succeed the German coach at Bayern Munich.

Tuchel is leaving Bayern at the end of the season after a disappointing campaign in the Bundesliga, with the Bavarians missing out on the title after winning it for the previous 11 seasons.

Despite that disappointment, Tuchel could yet go out with a bang as Bayern meet Real Madrid in the second leg of the teams' Champions League semi-final this week, having drawn 2-2 in the first match.

According to BILD, Tuchel is interesting Manchester United and Bayern are also understood to be considering Ten Hag for the 2024/25 season.

Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel share a joke ahead of a Champions League clash between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Tuchel could be an interesting option for Manchester United this summer and it makes sense that the German would be considered by the Red Devils – he remains one of the best coaches in the world. This could be one to watch in the weeks ahead, but will ultimately depend on whether or not United decide to stick with Ten Hag. And if the Dutchman does move on, the Bayern job would surely appeal.

