Angus Mailer goal gives Elgin victory over Stirling

Struggling Elgin claimed a valuable 1-0 victory in cinch League 2 against Stirling.

Angus Mailer scored the only goal in the 68th minute to move Elgin seven points clear of bottom side Cowdenbeath and only five points adrift of Stranraer in fourth.

After a drab first half featuring very few chances, Elgin began to gain the upper hand. Conor O’Keefe had two good chances before Mailer turned the ball home when a corner was nodded down.

Blair Currie then saved from Tony Dingwall to keep it to one, and Stirling pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing minutes but Sean Heaver, Daniel Scally and Kyle Banner all saw chances go begging.

