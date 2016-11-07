Another day, another award - and Ronaldo wants more

Cristiano Ronaldo remains as motivated as ever to add to his legend after the Real Madrid star was named the best player in LaLiga for the 2015-16 season by Marca.

The 31-year-old won the Spanish newspaper's Alfredo Di Stefano award on Monday to celebrate his new five-year contract with the European champions.

And, having also won Euro 2016 with Portugal, Ronaldo still has the desire to get better.

"[The 2015-16 season] was filled with many emotions with the Champions League and the European Championship," he said.

"Today has also been a very special day with my contract renewal and a prize from Marca, what else I can ask for?

"I'm very happy. This motivates me to keep working and get better in the next few years."

Ronaldo also assessed what looks set to be a tight title race, with Zinedine Zidane's side leading the way by two points from champions Barcelona.

"It's as competitive as expected, but this is not a sprint, it's a marathon and we are going to fight," he stated.

"As always God will help whoever works hardest."

Ronaldo has scored 371 Madrid goals in 360 appearances since signing from Manchester United in 2009.