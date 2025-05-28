Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be on the way out of Al-Nassr

Gianni Infantino came across as the ultimate dad dancer when he appeared in a video with YouTuber Darren Watkins, known to his subscribers as IShowSpeed, but his claim that one of the football world’s biggest names could make an unexpected appearance at the Club World Cup might not have been too far wide of the mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr since 2023 but his time at the club appears to be at an end after they finished the 2024-25 season in third place.

Encouraged by Ronaldo’s social media post at the end of the campaign, clubs all over the world are queuing up for his signature and the global notoriety that comes with it.

Who will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club?

Gianni Infantino has not hidden his desperation for Ronaldo to play at the Club World Cup (Image credit: Nick Potts)

“The chapter is over,” said Ronaldo, who is ranked at number four in FourFourTwo’s list of the greatest players of all time.

“The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Ronaldo is the Champions' League all-time top goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo won’t struggle to find a club and could sign a deal in time for the Club World Cup, should that somewhat complicated pull be impossible for him to resist.

As well as Saudi Arabian champions and AFC Champions League winners Al-Ahli, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger has been linked with Saudi Arabia’s Club World Cup representatives, Al-Hilal.

Los Angeles FC is another potential destination and will host Mexico’s Club America on Saturday with the final Club World Cup place on the line. Brazilian outfit Botafogo are also known to be admirers of Ronaldo.

Turkish champions Galatasaray have also been suggested as a possible next club but the favourite with the bookmakers is perhaps the one most sentimental for a near-robotic professional with little reputation for romance.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Sporting CP

Ronaldo left Sporting CP for Man United after joining the Lisbon club as a child and could be in line for a dramatic return, according to reports.

After moving from Madeira in 1997, he graduated into the first team set-up at Sporting in 2002 but was quickly snapped up by Alex Ferguson and United.

Sporting overcame the departure of head coach Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford last autumn and the extraordinary scoring form of United and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres led them to their 21st league title.

If Ronaldo does fancy a return to the Champions League with his first senior club, he would be confident of extending his lead as the competition’s record scorer.

Between spells with United, Real Madrid and Juventus, the 40-year-old scored 140 goals in 183 Champions League games.