Quiz! How well do you know Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt go down as one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the beautiful game.

Despite all his flaws, Ronaldo's dedication to the sport is something to be idolised, with his endeavours at international level also something others could only ever dream of.

Still plying his trade at 39 in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, who knows how long the former Manchester United superstar will continue playing. Think you know him? Let's put that to the test, shall we?

Ronaldo has now chalked off the 1000 marker in terms of all-time club appearances and has been a constant figure in the spotlight ever since his teenage move to Old Trafford, but do you really know him?

We're giving you an unlimited time limit to answer just 10 questions regarding the ex-Juventus star and we feel this one will really test your footballing IQ.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right? Let's find out, shall we?

