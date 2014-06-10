Appiah happy with Ghana's counter-attacking
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah was thrilled with how his team absorbed pressure against South Korea in their 4-0 win on Monday.
South Korea took 12 shots and edged possession at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, but Ghana held firm and made the most of their opportunities on the counter-attack.
While Hong Myung-bo's side seemed to have Ghana on the back foot, they failed to hit the target throughout the friendly, while at the other end Jordan Ayew struck a hat-trick and captain Asamoah Gyan was also on target.
The win ended Ghana's two-game losing streak in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup, after 1-0 defeats to Montenegro and the Netherlands.
''You learn from your mistakes," Appiah said in his post-match press conference.
''Korea attacked really well. Playing against players with good pace, you have to be cautious in the back. We made good use of the counter-attack chances we got.
"The scoreline didn't matter to me. I am not looking at the scoreline, I am looking at how best I will prepare my team."
Appiah claimed he had no information on an injury to Abdul Majeed Waris, after the Valenciennes striker was forced off in just the sixth minute following a sliding challenge from South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng.
"The doctors are still working on him. I mean I'm hoping to get the results of the extent of the injury in two (to) three hours time," added the Ghana boss.
"At the moment, I haven't had any information yet. I hope he recovers to join the team."
Waris was replaced by Ayew, who went on to strike his maiden international hat-trick.
Ghana open their World Cup campaign with a game against the United States on June 16.
