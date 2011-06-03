Aquilani future set to be decided

The 26 year-old, who spent last season on loan with Juventus, has failed to justify his £20 million price-tag, making a total of 28 appearances for the Anfield outfit - scoring just twice - since his 2009 move from Roma.

In contrast, the Italian started 31 Serie A games for the Old Lady in 2010/11, and as a result the Turin giants are keen to make his stay permanent.

“All season Juventus have given me the necessary guarantees that they want to keep Alberto," said Aquilani’s agent Franco Zavaglia.

“The next 24 hours will be decisive. Any eventual economic agreements will follow after Juventus make their decision.”

Zavaglia also revealed his client is not short of suitors, with AC Milan looking to replace Andrea Pirlo who recently joined Juventus.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Milan? Milan are a model club,” Zavaglia added.

“If Juventus can’t do a deal for Alberto and he has to return to Liverpool, then Milan would certainly be a destination that he would accept."

