Ranked! Liverpool's 10 worst signings of the Premier League era

Liverpool are in their most fruitful period of transfer business for years, with the majority of Jurgen Klopp’s new arrivals delivering on the pitch and the club securing great value for their deadwood too.

Yet it hasn’t always been that way for the Reds, with their recent revival set against the backdrop of questionable deals from their past. In the Premier League era, the club have had as many misses as they have hits, no doubt setting them back in their quest for the title…