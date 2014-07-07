Aquilani talks 'at a standstill', says agent

Aquilani's contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi expires at the end of the 2014-15 season.

The 30-year-old has been a regular since joining from Premier League side Liverpool in 2012, helping the Florence club to consecutive fourth-place finishes in Serie A.

But Aquilani's representative Franco Zavaglia conceded that there has been no progress over discussions to extend the Italy international's stay in Tuscany.

"There has been no recent contact, the last contact was a month ago," Zavaglia told Radio Blu.

"What is the boy hoping for? That's a question for him, not for me. I haven't heard from him since the World Cup.

"I repeat, the situation is at a standstill because it's been a month that we haven't spoken."