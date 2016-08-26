Aquilani leaves Sporting for Pescara

Newly promoted Serie A side Pescara have sealed the signing of Alberto Aquilani from Sporting CP.

The 32-year-old spent only one campaign in Portugal and returns to the Italian top flight, where he has previously represented Roma, Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Aquilani, who has also played for Liverpool, was presented by Pescara on Friday after Sporting confirmed his sale, although they will retain 30 per cent of his rights.

"I am truly happy to be here and never had doubts on what choice to make," said Aquilani

"I immediately saw the great enthusiasm and desire to bring me to Pescara by both the club and the coach [Massimo Oddo].

"I won't deny that I had many offers, both in Italy and abroad, but Pescara was the right choice."

Sporting wrote on Twitter: "We wish Alberto the greatest personal and professional happiness."