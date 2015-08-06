Sporting snap up Aquilani on a free transfer

Sporting Lisbon have completed the signing of former Fiorentina midfielder Alberto Aquilani on a free transfer.

Aquilani, an Italy international, had been without a club since his contract in Florence came to an end in June and was reportedly in talks with several other clubs, but Sporting moved quickly to snap him up.

Sporting had previously been keen on former Schalke star Kevin-Prince Boateng until his image rights proved a stumbling block on Wednesday, but no such problems arose with Aquilani, who joins on a three-year deal with a €45 million release clause.

Aquilani came through the ranks at Roma before going on to play for Liverpool, Juventus, Milan and most recently Fiorentina, and he becomes Sporting's ninth signing of the close-season.