Arabian Gulf League Review: Al Shabab secure continental football

Al Shabab produced a fine display to beat fellow Arabian Gulf League high-flyers Al Jazira 4-2 away from home and clinch a spot in next season's AFC Champions League.

Ali Mabkhout put the home side ahead after just nine minutes on Friday, though Shabab battled back and were ahead by half-time - Saif Khalfan's own-goal restoring parity before Essa Obaid completed the turnaround.

Winger Dawood Ali added their third and, although Musallem Fayez pulled one back late on, a penalty converted by captain Carlos Villanueva shortly after prevented a tense finish.

The result means Shabab cannot be caught by fourth-placed Al Wahda.

Wahda can now only qualify for the Champions League should they – or one of the sides in the top three – win the President's Cup, a 1-1 draw at Al Ahli on Friday proving costly.

An Alexandro hat-trick helped Emirates to an entertaining 4-2 win at already-relegated Ajman, while Al Ittihad Kalba – the other team set to drop a division – 3-0 at Al Nasr, Ibrahima Toure scoring twice.

Champions Al Ain bounced back from last week's underwhelming 0-0 draw with Al Wahda by scraping a 1-0 win against Bani Yas, Al Fujairah lost 4-1 at home to Al Wasl and Al Dhafra beat Al Sharjah 2-0.