Arabian Gulf League Review: Al Shabab secure continental football
A 4-2 win over top-three rivals Al Jazira means Al Shabab will play in the AFC Champions League next season.
Al Shabab produced a fine display to beat fellow Arabian Gulf League high-flyers Al Jazira 4-2 away from home and clinch a spot in next season's AFC Champions League.
Ali Mabkhout put the home side ahead after just nine minutes on Friday, though Shabab battled back and were ahead by half-time - Saif Khalfan's own-goal restoring parity before Essa Obaid completed the turnaround.
Winger Dawood Ali added their third and, although Musallem Fayez pulled one back late on, a penalty converted by captain Carlos Villanueva shortly after prevented a tense finish.
The result means Shabab cannot be caught by fourth-placed Al Wahda.
Wahda can now only qualify for the Champions League should they – or one of the sides in the top three – win the President's Cup, a 1-1 draw at Al Ahli on Friday proving costly.
An Alexandro hat-trick helped Emirates to an entertaining 4-2 win at already-relegated Ajman, while Al Ittihad Kalba – the other team set to drop a division – 3-0 at Al Nasr, Ibrahima Toure scoring twice.
Champions Al Ain bounced back from last week's underwhelming 0-0 draw with Al Wahda by scraping a 1-0 win against Bani Yas, Al Fujairah lost 4-1 at home to Al Wasl and Al Dhafra beat Al Sharjah 2-0.
