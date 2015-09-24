Arena: USA perfect for Gerrard's coaching aspirations

LA Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena believes that Steven Gerrard is in the "best coaching environment in the world" in the United States.

Gerrard, who has scored once in nine appearances for Galaxy since his switch to MLS in May, revealed in his recent autobiography that he would have remained at Liverpool had he been offered a coaching role under Brendan Rodgers.

But, speaking to BBC Sport, Arena has insisted that Gerrard's new home is as good a place as any to hone his coaching abilities.

"The best coaching environment in the world is the USA," he said. "Stepping away from the Premier League, and away from football for 24 hours a day, will broaden his skills.

"We have top-flight professional leagues in a variety of sports and on a daily basis it's interesting to watch how teams and coaches respond to the different pressures on them.

"Gerrard is very special, the impressions he has made on people are remarkable. That doesn't always happen but Stevie has embraced everything here at LA Galaxy – he's spoken to the fans, academy players and even those in the front office.

"I hope we can fulfil all his playing ambitions and he enhances himself professionally for his post-playing career. He has many years left in football and I think he'll make many more huge contributions."