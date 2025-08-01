‘I’m a little worried’ New documentary unearths Tom Brady’s true feelings about Wayne Rooney’s time at Birmingham City

Tom Brady has raised questions over Wayne Rooney's management in a new documentary

A new documentary focused on Birmingham City’s takeover has brought to light behind-the-scenes comments made by part-owner and former NFL star Tom Brady regarding Wayne Rooney’s management.

Brady became a part owner of the Blues in August 2023, shortly after the club was bought by Knighthead Capital, taking a minority 3.3 per cent stake.

One of the new owners’ first major actions was to sack John Eustace and replace him with former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney just a couple of months into the 2023/24 campaign.

Tom Brady's key concern over Wayne Rooney’s management at Birmingham City revealed

Rooney suffered a short and difficult spell as manager of Birmingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was an ill-fated appointment, which saw the side slip down the Championship table and ultimately ended in Rooney’s sacking just 83 days after he had joined the club, before the club were relegated to League One later that year.

Now, in a new Amazon Prime documentary, Brady has lifted the lid on what he made of Rooney’s stint in charge.

Wayne Rooney began his manager career in a caretaker role at Derby County, where he ended his playing career (Image credit: PA Images)

“I’m a little worried about our head coach’s work ethic,” Brady tells business manager Ben Rawitz, as relayed by The Sun.

Rawitz replies that Rooney “comes across as lackadaisical” following a visit to Birmingham’s training ground.

Brady even addresses Rooney himself, pointedly asking: “What’s the difference between [American football] and soccer? Nothing. I treated practice like it was the Super Bowl. Put pressure on them, make them run for everything.”

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star later reflected on advice he was given on not making “sweeping changes” when entering the club, advice that he regretted ignoring after Rooney’s tenure.

Rooney went on to manager Plymouth Argyle after Birmingham – and didn't fare much better (Image credit: Getty Images)

This won’t do Rooney’s managerial hopes any favours, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, as his drive is called into question.

However, in FourFourTwo’s view, what else would later drive the 39-year-old to up sticks and move all the way down to Plymouth on his own to take on another second-tier assignment, other than raw ambition to succeed as a head coach?

He certainly doesn’t need the money, so a lack of work ethic when he’s actually got his feet under the table feels hard to believe.

It won’t be fatal to Rooney’s ambitions of getting back into coaching and management, as his name will continue to unlock a lot of doors, but the accusation certainly won’t help.