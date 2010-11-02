Argentina squad for Brazil clash

Midfielders Esteban Cambiasso of Inter Milan and Real Madrid's Fernando Gago were missing from the squad as they have been recovering from injuries.

In a squad made up of foreign-based players, Batista included uncapped central defender Nicolas Pareja of Spartak Moscow and midfielder Lucas Biglia of Anderlecht.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (AZ Alkmaar), Mariano Andujar (Catania)

Defenders: Martin Demichelis (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Milito (Barcelona), Walter Samuel (Inter Milan), Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan), Nicolas Burdisso (AS Roma), Gabriel Heinze (Olympique Marseille), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Nicolas Pareja (Spartak Moscow)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Ever Banega (Valencia), Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid), Jose Sosa (Napoli), Mario Bolatti (Fiorentina), Andres D'Alessandro (Internacional), Javier Pastore (Palermo), Lucas Biglia (Anderlecht), Nicolas Gaitan (Benfica)

Forwards: Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid), Carlos Tevez (Manchester City), Sergio Aguero (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Inter Milan), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Napoli).