Argentina's third string draw with Ecuador

Midfielder Michael Quinonez put Ecuador, fielding a B side drawn from their domestic league, ahead in the 26th minute when he drove the ball past goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo, making a comeback having won 10 previous caps.

Racing Club team-mates Claudio Yacob, Argentina's holding midfielder and captain, and striker Gabriel Hauche, with a lob over the goalkeeper, scored three minutes apart later in the first half to put the home side in front.

Ecuador equalized with a 68th-minute penalty converted by Segundo Castillo as coach Reinaldo Rueda's team warm up for the July 1-24 Copa America in Argentina.