Arrest made after fan attacks Nottingham Forest players during FA Cup clash

Police have arrested a man who appeared to attack Nottingham Forest players as they celebrated one of their goals in Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Leicester.

A fan emerged from the away section of the City Ground before striking out at Forest players as they celebrated Joe Worrall’s goal, the third in a 4-1 win for the Sky Bet Championship side.

Nottinghamshire Police said they had arrested a man after the incident, which happened during the first half of the fourth-round contest.

The Leicester fan attacked Forest’s players as they celebrated (Tim Goode/PA)

Chief Inspector Neil Williams said: “We have arrested a man in connection with an incident that took place today during the first half of the Nottingham Forest and Leicester City FA cup match.

“Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

Leicester were quick to apologise to Forest for the incident and said in a statement that the fan was facing a lifetime ban.

It read: “The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised.

“We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved, who will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.

“We will offer every support to the relevant authorities in pursuing further appropriate action.”

Pundit and former Leicester and England player Gary Lineker was among those who were quick to condemn the incident.

Lineker tweeted: “Whoever that so-called fan was who ran on to the pitch throwing punches at @NFFC’s players should be banned for life by @LCFC. An embarrassment and a disgrace.”