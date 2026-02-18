Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan today in the Champions League as the Norwegian minnows take on last year's European finalists, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Bodo/Glimt have produced shocks galore in Europe this season and will be hoping their journey continues as they face Inter Milan.

Last year's finalists will want to evoke memories of their hammering at the hands of PSG should they reach the same stage, but face tough opposition in their play-off clash first.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is there a free live stream for Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan?

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan is available to watch in Ireland, where free-to-air broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to one Champions League game per week – this is their pick this time.

TV viewers will find the action on the RTÉ 2 freeview channel, while the Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan free live stream is at the RTÉ Player website. No account is required, just click the free streams and watch undisturbed.

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action on TNT Sports or Paramount Plus can now do so with a VPN.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan in the UK

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan will be shown on TNT Sports 1 with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT in the UK on Wednesday evening.

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan will be shown on TNT Sports 1 with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT in the UK on Wednesday evening.

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan in the US

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States.

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan live through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan live through Stan Sport.

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan: Preview

Bodo/Glimt finished 23rd in the league phase and reached this stage by virtue of a healthy goal difference.

Despite finishing with two wins, three draws and three defeats, the Scandinavian outfit will be looking for another huge stir as they host Inter.

Perhaps one of the biggest shocks of the competition so far is their win over Manchester City in January, winning 3-1 on home soil.

What's more impressive is the fact that they are only competing in Europe this time of year, with the Norwegian top flight having finished in November.

Inter currently lead the Serie A standings by virtue of a healthy eight points over city rivals Milan.

After reaching the final last year, the Nerazzurri are one of the big fish at this stage of the competition and are thoroughly expected to progress.

The big news is that midfield pair Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu returned from injury to face Juve and both of them should start.

Denzel Dumfries will be assessed but this one may come to soon for the Netherlands international.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Inter

Not many can deal with Bodo's underdog stadium, and with this one set to be played in negative temperatures, we are backing the hosts.