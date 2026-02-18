Goals from Costinha and Mehdi Taremi earned Olympiacos a 2-0 win over Leverkusen back in January

Watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen today as the UEFA Champions League play-off games begin, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen key information • Date: Wednesday 17 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Olympiacos and Bayer Leverkusen face off again, with the hosts currently holding the bragging rights.

Both are battling for a place in the round of 16 and will go head-to-head home and away in the play-offs, starting with Wednesday's first leg in Greece.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Olympiacos vs Leverkusen online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UK

Olympiacos vs Leverkusen will be shown on TNT Sports 4 with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT in the UK on Wednesday evening.

Olympiacos vs Leverkusen will be shown on TNT Sports 4 with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT in the UK on Wednesday evening.

Watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen in the US

Olympiacos vs Leverkusen will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States.

Olympiacos vs Leverkusen will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Olympiacos vs Leverkusen live through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Olympiacos vs Leverkusen live through Stan Sport.

Watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action on TNT Sports or Paramount Plus can now do so with a VPN.

Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen: Preview

Olympiacos will fancy their chances of lightning striking twice after their recent league-phase win over Leverkusen.

Goals from Costinha and Mehdi Taremi helped see off the Bundesliga side as their late surge earned them a place in the Champions League play-offs.

That revival began with a narrow 1–0 win away to Kairat Almaty and concluded with a 2-1 success over Ajax on the final matchday, a run that lifted the Greek side to 18th place.

This is the first time they have reached Champions League knockout rounds since 2013-14 and will be hoping for a big first-leg win to aid their chances of progression.

Leverkusen have had a crazy 12 months with manager and player exits aplenty.

The fact that they have reached this stage is a testament to their professional durability, and they come into this one off the back of a big 4-0 win against St Pauli at the weekend.

In terms of team news, Eliesse Ben Seghir (ankle), Mark Flekken (knee) and Nathan Tella (foot) are all set to miss out.

Patrik Schick is expected to lead the line once again after finding the net in the win over St Pauli.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Olympiacos 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

A draw in Greece will leave this tie nicely poised ahead of the second leg.