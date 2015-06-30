Arsenal can challenge the best - Cech

Following his move to Arsenal, goalkeeper Petr Cech has set his sights on claiming both domestic and European titles at the Emirates Stadium.

The Czech Republic international ended his 11-year spell with Chelsea to make the move across London on Monday - penning a long-term contract at Arsenal.

And after securing a trophy haul at Stamford Bridge that included four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 UEFA Champions League, Cech is eager to enjoy further success with his new employers.

"I am as hungry as ever and have the same motivation and commitment to win trophies as I had 10 or 15 years ago and as a kid," Cech told Arsenal's official website.

"Having spoken to [manager Arsene Wenger], I believe I will find a team that wants to be successful and wants to challenge the best in Europe. It is an exciting project for me.

"It was probably the hardest decision for me to go, but last year I realised that I am not in a phase of my career when I would sit on the bench.

"I want to be playing, I want to have a chance to compete for my position in the team and I want to be useful for the team and do the usual stuff on the pitch week in, week out.

"I hope I will have that possibility to compete for my place here at Arsenal and I hope that I can bring something a little extra to the team that can help."

Cech, ousted from the number one spot at Stamford Bridge by Thibaut Courtois for much of last season, could renew acquaintances with Premier League winners Chelsea in the Community Shield on August 2.

"I think the script couldn't have been written in a better way for the fans because this will be one of the days [that is] very exciting and very strange at the same time," he added.

"I have to say, having been with Chelsea for 11 years and having so much success and great memories, I guess it will be a very strange feeling to be on the other side."