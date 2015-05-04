Arsenal can mount title bid - Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal can kick on next season and mount a serious bid to win the Premier League after they stayed on course to finish runners-up in the current campaign by overcoming Hull City 3-1 on Monday.

Arsenal's slim hopes of lifting the title were ended when Chelsea were crowned champions with a win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Wenger's side are level on points with second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand after seeing off Steve Bruce's relegation-threatened Hull at the KC Stadium, with Alexis Sanchez scoring twice and Aaron Ramsey also on target.

Arsenal have now won nine of their last 10 top-flight games and have been left to rue too many dropped points earlier in the season, but Wenger is optimistic they can emerge as serious contenders next term.

The Frenchman told Sky Sports: "I feel that we have made progress. Chelsea have won the Premiership because they have been the most consistent but let's prepare well for next season and give them a good fight.

"We have to finish well but the basis is there."

Wenger stated his intention to add quality rather than quantity to his squad ahead of next season.

The Frenchman added: "We do not need to buy numbers, if we find top world class players we look at it but we have a very good squad in numbers."