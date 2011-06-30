Arsenal legend McLintock takes aim at Nasri

The 24-year-old has been continually linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium, with a controversial switch to Manchester United touted in the press in recent weeks.

McLintock, who made more than 300 appearances for the Gunners from 1964-1973, has admitted that if Nasri was to leave North London along with Gunners captain Cesc Fabregas, it would serve as a ‘big blow’ for the club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, McLintock said: “Nasri’s [desire to move] is a bit of a disappointment. He had a good start to last year and looked like an excellent player.

“If he goes as well [as Fabregas] it would be a big blow to Arsenal because they have tried all season to get him a new contract.”

The 71-year-old asserted that while Nasri’s return of 15 goals from 46 appearances last season showed a marked improvement in the midfielders game, his refusal to enter contract negotiations is almost certainly money motivated.

“I think it’s obvious that he is looking for more money,” he continued.

“I don’t know what he is on at the moment, probably around £60,000 per week. He’ll be looking for £110,000.”

By Andrew Kennedy