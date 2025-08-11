'Honour that contract': Ally McCoist takes stand over Newcastle United's Alexander Isak situation

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist says Newcastle forward Isak is 'acting poorly' during this summer's long-running transfer saga.

Isak is hopeful of leaving St. James' Park this summer with Liverpool already having seen a £110 million offer rejected by Newcastle.

The Swedish international recently expressed to the Magpies' hierarchy that his wish is to explore a move elsewhere, effectively calling time on his own Newcastle career.

Ally McCoist: 'Alexander Isak behaving poorly'

Isak, 25, played a central role for the north-east club last season as Newcastle ended their 70-year domestic trophy drought with victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final.

The striker, regarded by many as one of the best in the world, finished the campaign on 27 goals across all competitions but did not travel on pre-season tour with the rest of Eddie Howe's first-team squad.

Isak was conspicuous by his absence from the Magpies' Far East tour of Singapore and South Korea, but did appear at former club Real Sociedad's Zubieta training base where he underwent rehab on a 'minor thigh injury'.

"I think he's acting poorly," ex-Rangers man McCoist told FourFourTwo at last Sunday's FA Community Shield Final between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

"Not all players, but some players and people forget you sign a contract, you're clearly happy with that contract, right? You can't sign a contract with the intention of doing well, throwing the toys out the pram and wanting to move.

"If you sign a contract, I firmly believe the first thing you do is, 'Well, I'm here for three years. I'm here for four years. I'm going to honour that contract' - you sign it, because you're happy with it.

"I think it's been poor - you can't behave like that I don't think," McCoist added.

Liverpool have recently sold Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, which could facilitate the club lodging an improved offer for Isak with Newcastle, who are holding out for a British transfer record fee.

There are three weeks until the summer transfer window closes, during which time further talks and negotiations are expected to take place between Isak and Newcastle's club officials, as well as potentially the two Premier League sides.