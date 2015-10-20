Arsenal must force Bayern into mistakes - Arteta

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must turn Bayern Munich's pressing game against them in the Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsene Wenger's side made an encouraging start when Bayern last visited North London in February 2014, although Mesut Ozil missed a crucial early penalty before the red card shown to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny ultimately led to a 2-0 win for the away side.

While acknowledging the difficulty of playing against Pep Guardiola's high-pressing side, Arteta has called on his team-mates to force Bayern into making mistakes.

"I think it was a great start," he told Arsenal Player when asked about the 2014 encounter. "I remember Yaya Sanogo played up front and he caused them big problems because they played with a high line and every time we were managing to play the ball behind them and they suffered.

"After missing the penalty and getting Wojciech Szczesny sent off it was a very different story.

"You need a big discipline [to beat Bayern]. The way they share the space, the way they play, they make it really difficult for you because they really stretch you.

"They want to play in your half and every time you win the ball back, they're at your feet and make it hard to come out.

"We need to do the opposite - we need to play in their half, press them and make them make mistakes. From there, we have players up front that can cause them damage."

Arsenal go into the game at the bottom of Group F, with two defeats from their opening two games, away to Dinamo Zagreb and at home Olympiacos, while Bayern sit top on six points.