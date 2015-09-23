Arsenal must trust in Wenger, says Seaman

Arsenal fans frustrated at the lack of progression under Arsene Wenger must keep faith with the Frenchman, according to David Seaman.

Sections of the Arsenal support have criticised Wenger for a lack of transfer activity ahead of the 2015-16 season, with only Petr Cech arriving at the Emirates before the transfer deadline.

However, Seaman has backed his former manager to keep Arsenal in the hunt for silverware and called for patience from the Gunners' support.

"The fans are split at the moment," Seaman told Omnisport. "A lot of them want Arsene out, I know that because they tell me.

"But what I say is be careful what you wish for because look what happened to Manchester United.

"It's not always greener on the other side, and I will always be an Arsene Wenger fan because I have worked with him and I know how good he is, and he totally knows what he's doing.

"So for me it's trust in Wenger."

While Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani and Adrien Rabiot were all linked with the club, only Cech arrived and, while Seaman acknowledges that was not enough, he still believes their current squad can challenge for silverware.

He added: "It's a great signing Petr Cech because it brings quality to the squad, and it brings respect form the other players.

"With that being the only signing, it was a little disappointing, but when you look at the quality of the squad it's still a quality squad.

"He [Wenger] would've wanted to have added to the squad, you've got to try and take care of injuries.

"It is hard to deal with, and that's why you have back up in your squad. For me, I would have been more comfortable had he signed a couple of players."