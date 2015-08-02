Arsenal players too interested in selfies and six-packs - Keane

Arsenal players are too obsessed with "selfies and six-packs", according to Roy Keane.

Arsene Wenger's men are considered a legitimate threat to Chelsea's bid for back-to-back Premier League titles, after addressing the need for a goalkeeper with the signing of Petr Cech from their London rivals.

Arsenal's ambitions, however, were dismissed by outspoken former Manchester United captain Keane.

In comments appearing in Ireland's Sunday World newspaper, Keane accused the playing squad of being too vain.

"We've the same thing … [every year]. There's too many Arsenal players interested in selfies, I think, whatever they are," said Keane.

"Instead of focusing on winning Premier League titles, it's all about how their bodies look, how their hair is, more so than winning football matches, which is the way things are going.

"They've got good players, really good players, it's just one or two of their players are more interested in selfies and six-packs.

"They've lots of good players, good characters who roll their sleeves up, just not those who are trying to get their pictures every day of the week, selfies."