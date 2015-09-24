Arsenal showed character, says Chambers

Calum Chambers feels Arsenal showed character in their 2-1 League Cup win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Mathieu Flamini gifted Arsene Wenger's men the lead at half time, but an own goal from Chambers then saw Spurs restore parity.

However, Arsenal eventually progressed to the fourth round - where they will travel to Sheffield Wednesday - as Flamini netted a stunning first-time volley to make it 2-1.

"We were resilient and in the times where we were under a lot of pressure I thought we were compact," Chambers told the official Arsenal website.

"Together as a team we knew our jobs and we defended well.

"We were 1-0 up and then they came back to 1-1 so I think we showed a lot of character to keep our faith, keep our composure, keep playing and get the result by getting a goal to get the win.



"It’s a big game and it’s always nice to get a win. We fought well, kept our discipline throughout the game and ground out a result.



"You want to get good results and build up momentum so hopefully we can take what we learnt into the next game."