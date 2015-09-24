Arsenal still great with Alexis in goal and Cech up front, says Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri realises Leicester City face an uphill task against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester currently sit fourth in the table, two points ahead of this weekend's opponents, yet Ranieri has acknowledged that Arsenal have more individual quality.

"Arsene can put Alexis Sanchez in goal and Petr Cech up front and Arsenal will still have a great team," the Leicester boss said at a press conference.

Leicester have come from behind to salvage at least a point in four successive Premier League games and Ranieri is keen for his men to prevent falling behind on Saturday.

"It’s not easy to score goals when you go behind in matches. I’ve told the players how important concentration is," he said.

Ranieri's men needed extra time to see off West Ham in the League Cup in midweek, yet the Italian does not fear fatigue affecting his side.

"I’m very proud of my players. It’s not easy to be at your best in every game, but they’ve played magnificently," he said.

"The players that have played in the cup have recovered well. I'll check on them Friday and then pick the team.

"The players know me very well and the understand my philosophy. I like to joke, but I like to work too. That’s when I shout."