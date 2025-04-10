Could this destroy Arsenal's Champions League campaign?
Arsenal will face Lyon the Champions League semi-final but could a twist of fate disrupt the outcome?
Arsenal overturned a 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League to beat them 3-2 to secure a semi-final spot against Lyon.
The comeback was historic as they were the first in the women's competition to win after going 2-0 down for seven years.
But the club's European campaign has been thrown into turmoil over the international break with some fans worrying if their title hopes are now over.
Arsenal: Can they make the final?
The international break has seen some of Arsenal's best players come back with injuries.
Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar returned to the Gunners early from Netherlands duty with an ankle injury with Chloe Kelly also dropping out of England camp early with a foot issue.
Arsenal's worries got worse with Alessia Russo coming off injured in England's 5-0 win over Belgium and she was subsequently ruled out of the reverse fixture.
Republic of Ireland's Katie McCabe was also ruled out of their game against Greece because of calf strain.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The hope is that this was just a precaution and the midfielder should be available for Arsenal straight away.
It is not clear when Kelly and Russo will return to the pitch with time ticking before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against eight-time winners Lyon on 19 April. In FourFourTwo's view it is imperative for the Gunners both players are available for the game.
Van Domselaar look as though she will miss the semi tie completely as it has been reported she will be out for five-six weeks.
The second leg is on 26 April which may come too soon for the keeper.
The injuries have made the difficult task of beating Lyon that much harder.
Arsenal have played Lyon seven times before and they have only managed to beat them once.That win came in the group stage of the 2022/23 season where the Gunners blew the French Giants away in a huge 5-1 win.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.