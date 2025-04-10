Alessia Russo picked up an injury in the international break

Arsenal overturned a 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League to beat them 3-2 to secure a semi-final spot against Lyon.

The comeback was historic as they were the first in the women's competition to win after going 2-0 down for seven years.

But the club's European campaign has been thrown into turmoil over the international break with some fans worrying if their title hopes are now over.

Arsenal: Can they make the final?

Daphne van Domselaar is the first choice goalkeeper for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The international break has seen some of Arsenal's best players come back with injuries.

Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar returned to the Gunners early from Netherlands duty with an ankle injury with Chloe Kelly also dropping out of England camp early with a foot issue.

Chloe Kelly is on loan to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's worries got worse with Alessia Russo coming off injured in England's 5-0 win over Belgium and she was subsequently ruled out of the reverse fixture.

Republic of Ireland's Katie McCabe was also ruled out of their game against Greece because of calf strain.

The hope is that this was just a precaution and the midfielder should be available for Arsenal straight away.

It is not clear when Kelly and Russo will return to the pitch with time ticking before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against eight-time winners Lyon on 19 April. In FourFourTwo's view it is imperative for the Gunners both players are available for the game.

Wendie Renard's Lyon beat Bayern Munich 6-1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van Domselaar look as though she will miss the semi tie completely as it has been reported she will be out for five-six weeks.

The second leg is on 26 April which may come too soon for the keeper.

The injuries have made the difficult task of beating Lyon that much harder.

Arsenal have played Lyon seven times before and they have only managed to beat them once.That win came in the group stage of the 2022/23 season where the Gunners blew the French Giants away in a huge 5-1 win.