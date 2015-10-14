Arsenal trio in line for return against Watford

Arsenal could welcome back Laurent Koscielny, Mikel Arteta and Mathieu Flamini for Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.

Both Koscielny and Flamini have been struggling with hamstring problems, while Arteta has been nursing a thigh complaint.

Manager Arsene Wenger, however, was upbeat about the progress of all three players as Arsenal prepare to travel to Vicarage Road this weekend.

"Koscielny has a slight chance to be back on Saturday. He has a definite test tomorrow," he told the club's official website.

"Arteta and Flamini are back in full training. We need to see how they are and how confident they are, but we can't rule it out.

"From the internationals we only have positive news. We are still waiting for [Joel] Campbell, Alexis [Sanchez] and [David] Ospina to return, but they all texted back to say they are OK, so we just have to see if they were objective in their assessment."

Arsenal head into the game just two points off leaders Manchester City after their 3-0 win over Manchester United on October 4.