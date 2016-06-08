Arsenal wrong to pursue Vardy, says Merson

Arsenal are wrong to pursue the signing of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, according to former midfielder Paul Merson.

The 29-year-old is said to be considering his future while at Euro 2016 with England after the Gunners met a reported £20million release clause in his Leicester contract.

Vardy scored 24 Premier League goals to help Leicester to a shock Premier League title success in 2015-16, but Merson - who played for Arsenal between 1985 and 1997 - does not think he suits the club's style.

"I'm shocked - I’m absolutely flabbergasted with it," Merson told talkSPORT.

"Arsenal don't get the ball forward quick enough for Jamie Vardy. No disrespect, but he plays at Leicester where everyone goes and has a go at them.

"Twenty of his goals must have been over the top, balls that he is running on to, beat the goalie and great finish. You play for Arsenal, you kick off and the other team sit 10 men behind the ball

"Leicester suits Jamie Vardy, in my opinion. He is perfect for them. They play his way, they get the ball forward very quickly and he will keep on causing havoc. If he goes to Arsenal, I just don't see it.

"That is no disrespect to him. I'm not saying he won't get goals but I don't think he will get enough opportunities at Arsenal. They take too long to get the ball forward.

"I'm not having a go at Vardy. For what he does, he is different class. But you watch him for England the other night [against Portugal] and, if you have got 10 players behind the ball, even [Ricardo] Carvalho looked like [Franz] Beckenbauer."