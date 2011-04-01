Arshavin asks for favour from Grant

During an impromptu conversation with the Hammers' manager, Avram Grant, the Russian star personally asked Grant to “steal” some points from the league leaders when they meet in the early kick-off.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he revealed: “I met with with Avram Grant, we had a chat and I have asked him to steal some points from Manchester United this weekend!”

Arshavin also admitted that the Gunners have put their succession of cup exits at the start of March behind them and believes Arsenal are now well placed to mount a serious challenge for the league title.

“I think our schedule is not so bad, that is why if we win all our games we have a good chance to be champions,” he said.

“I think everyone in our team would prefer to have more possibilities than only one trophy, but everything is in the past, that is why we have to concentrate on the Premier League matches.

“Straight after it was very difficult for everyone, but now we have come back after the internationals and have refreshed our minds and maybe it will help us. I think we are in the race.”

Defeat for the Red Devils at Upton Park would give Arsene Wenger’s side the chance to reduce the five-point gap at the top to two with a win over Blackburn Rovers in Saturday’s late kick-off.

By Killian Woods