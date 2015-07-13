Arteta praises Cech character

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta says Petr Cech's decision to move across London from Chelsea was a brave one.

Cech spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge after joining from Rennes, and won a host of major trophies including four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The Czech Republic international saw Thibaut Courtois preferred to him in the starting role in 2014-15, and last month his widely reported move to Arsenal on a long-term contract was confirmed.

"[He brings] experience, commitment, I think he will be a really good example for the other lads because his ambition is still intact, even though he's won many trophies with Chelsea," Arteta said.

"When you get to know him you realise that it's why he's won.

"And the decision he's made as well...to come here, because he knows he's going to get some pressure and some stick from the Chelsea fans because he's a hero there.

"He still wanted to compete in the best league in the world, at one of the best teams in the world as well. So it says a lot about him."