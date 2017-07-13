Asante Kotoko team bus crashes, Ghana Football Association 'devastated'

A team bus carrying the players and officials of Asante Kotoko, the most successful club in Ghana's Premier League, has been involved in a serious accident.

One death and multiple injuries have been reported from the incident on Wednesday, which took place as Asante Kokoto travelled back from their 1-0 loss to Inter Allies in Accra.

The club confirmed on Twitter that the bus collided with a stationary vehicle and that "personnel on the bus are generally fine".

However, some of those involved have been transported for treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

The accident occurred around 9:45pm at Nkawkaw, when our bus ran into a stationary vehicle.July 12, 2017

Personnel on the bus are generally fine. Some are however receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw.July 13, 2017

Management requests that fans stay calm. A full statement on the incident will be issued in due course.July 13, 2017

The Ghana Football Association released a statement expressing their sadness.

It read: "The Ghana Football Association has learnt with sadness [of] an accident involving the team bus of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on their return to Kumasi following their Premier League match with Inter Allies in Accra on Wednesday.

"The GFA and the entire football fraternity is devastated by the sad development.

"The GFA has established contact with the club, and our thoughts and prayers are with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, particularly the injured officials and players, who are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

"We urge all to pray for our brothers at this difficult moment."

my thoughts and prayers are with the management, playing body and the supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on this fatal accident July 13, 2017

Ghana star Asamoah Gyan was among the well-wishers to offer support on social media.

The club, fourth in this season's Ghana Premier League, are record 23-time winners of the competition, last triumphing in 2014.

Their loss to Inter Allies had been their first in over two months, with Saturday's match against third-placed Hearts of Oak now expected to be postponed.