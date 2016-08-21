Asensio revels in goalscoring LaLiga debut for Madrid

"Work hard and play well". That is the motto for LaLiga debutant Marco Asensio, who did just that after he scored to help Real Madrid start the season with a win.

Midfield sensation Asensio, 20, marked his first league appearance with a goal in Madrid's 3-0 victory at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Sandwiched in between Gareth Bale's brace, Asensio - who scored in Madrid's UEFA Super Cup triumph over Sevilla almost a fortnight ago - doubled the European champions' lead five minutes before half-time.

Speaking afterwards, a delighted Asensio said: "It was important to begin the LaLiga season with a win. We played well and we're pleased to have got our first win of the season.

"I don't set myself any targets. I try to work hard and play well and in the end things are working out well.

"I'm happy and even more so because my goals are helping the team. In training, I work hard to make the starting line-up and I try to do my best to be picked.

"Today in the pre-match meeting [coach Zinedine] Zidane told me that I'd be starting."