Quiz! Can you name the Real Madrid team that beat Sevilla in the 2016 UEFA Super Cup?

Line-up quiz, anyone?

Real Madrid have a illustrious history: they have won countless trophies, and are undeniably one of, if not the biggest football club in the world.

So much so that in 2016, they faced Sevilla in an all-Spanish UEFA Super Cup tie and won the trophy with a heavily rotated line-up… our question to you is, how well do you remember the team that day?

QUIZ! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

For this quiz, you have an unlimited time to remember the 11 players who started for Los Blancos as they won 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla.

The number of letters in the surnames of the players who started the game on August 9, 2016 is given but if you can't quite figure out who it is you're missing simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand!

Don't forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo

Are you ready to crown yourself the King of Ball Knowledge?

