Lamine Yamal records for Barcelona and Spain

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Inter in the teams' Champions League semi-final first leg at Montjuic in April 2025.

Lamine Yamal cannot stop breaking records. Barcelona's brilliant forward netted a superb strike against Inter last Wednesday which saw him become the youngest scorer in a Champions League semi-final.

The 17-year-old won the ball back on the right side, turned and ran into the area and somehow found space to squeeze a left-footed finish in off the post.

Yamal's goal kickstarted a comeback for Barça after Hansi Flick's side had gone 2-0 down at Montjuïc and the youngster was a constant threat in the 3-3 draw as he made his 100th appearance for the Catalan club.

Here, a look at all of the records broken by the teenager in a short career which is already earning him comparisons with some of football's all-time greats...

Youngest ever Barcelona player in La Liga

Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona against Real Betis on his La Liga debut as a 15-year-old in April 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal came off the bench to make his Barcelona debut in a La Liga game against Real Betis in April 2023.

At the age of 15 years and 290 days, Yamal became the youngest to play an official match for Barça in over 100 years (since Armando Sagi in November 1920) and the youngest ever to feature for the Catalan club in La Liga.

Youngest player to start a game in La Liga

Lamine Yamal on the ball for Barcelona against Cadiz in La Liga in August 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With renovations taking place at Camp Nou, Barcelona began life at their temporary home in Montjuïc in August 2023.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Late goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres gave Barça a 2-0 win over Cádiz as Lamine Yamal made his first La Liga start and became the youngest player in the competition's history to feature from the outset.

Youngest ever Spain player and scorer

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Spain against Georgia on his international debut in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal made his Spain debut against Georgia in September 2023, becoming the youngest player and scorer in the history of La Roja.

The Barcelona attacker came off the bench in Tbilisi late in the first half and netted the final goal in a 7-1 win for Spain to become the nation's youngest player and scorer at the age of 16 years and 57 days.

Youngest Barcelona player in the Champions League

Lamine Yamal on the ball for Barcelona against Royal Antwerp in the Champions League in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the age of 16 years and 68 days, Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to feature for Barcelona in a Champions League fixture.

Yamal came off the bench in September 2023 as Barça thrashed Royal Antwerp 5-0 at Montjuïc and in the return fixture in Belgium, he became the youngest player to register an assist in the competition at 16 years and 153 days of age.

Youngest starter in the Champions League

Lamine Yamal on the ball for Barcelona against Porto in the Champions League in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal started for Barcelona against Porto at the Estádio do Dragão in the group stages of the competition at 16 years and 83 days of age back in October 2023.

That made him three days younger than the Champions League's previous youngest starter, Celestine Babayaro, who had turned out for Anderlecht against Steaua Bucharest in November 1994 aged 16 years and 86 days.

Youngest scorer in La Liga

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Granada in La Liga in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just four days after becoming the youngest starter in Champions League history, Lamine Yamal scored his first goal for Barcelona in La Liga.

On target in a 2-2 draw away to Granada at the age of 16 years and 87 days, Yamal became the competition's youngest-ever scorer as he beat the record of Málaga's Fabrice Olinga by 11 days.

Youngest player in El Clásico

Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona against Real Madrid in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal came off the bench for Barcelona against Real Madrid in October 2023 to become the youngest player ever in the history of El Clásico.

Yamal beat a record previously held by another Barcelona player, Vicenç Martínez, who remains the youngest to ever start in El Clásico. Madrid won the game 2-1.

Youngest player and scorer in Supercopa de España

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Osasuna in the Supercopa de España in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to feature in the Supercopa de España as he started for Barcelona against Osasuna in the teams' semi-final clash in Saudi Arabia.

At 16 years and 182 days of age, Yamal broke a record previously belonging to team-mate Ansu Fati and also became the competition's youngest scorer as he netted the second goal in a 2-0 win.

Youngest player in Champions League knockout rounds

Lamine Yamal on the ball for Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals at the Parc des Princes in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the age of 16 years and 223 days, Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to feature in the knockout rounds of the Champions League as Barcelona took on Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in February 2024.

Barça beat Napoli 4-2 on aggregate and in the next round, the attacker became the youngest player to feature in the Champions League quarter-finals as he started away to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Youngest player at a European Championship

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever player in the history of the European Championship as he started for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024.

The Barcelona forward assisted the third goal for Dani Carvajal in a 3-0 win in Berlin and went on to play 86 minutes in the Group B clash at the age of 16 years and 339 days.

Youngest scorer at a European Championship

Lamine Yamal scores a left-footed curler from distance for Spain against France at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Already the youngest player to feature at a European Championship and the youngest to register an assist, Lamine Yamal later became the youngest scorer in the competition's history as well.

The Barcelona forward netted with a wonderful left-footed curler from outside the area against France to level at 1-1 in an eventual 2-1 win for Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 at 16 years and 362 days. The previous record was held by Switzerland's Johan Vonlathen, who netted at the age of 18 years and 141 days during Euro 2004.

Youngest player to win a major international tournament

Lamine Yamal poses with the European Championship trophy after Spain's Euro 2024 final win against England in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A day after his 17th birthday, Lamine Yamal started for Spain against England in the final of Euro 2024 and played 89 minutes as La Roja won 2-1 in Berlin.

The Barcelona forward became not only the youngest winner of a European Championship, but also the youngest to win any major international tournament, 248 days younger than Brazil legend Pelé when he won the 1958 World Cup.

Youngest scorer in El Clásico

Lamine Yamal celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after scoring Barcelona's third goal in a big win against Real Madrid in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu in October 2024 and Lamine Yamal got in on the act with the third goal in a memorable win for Hansi Flick's side.

At the age of 17 years and 105 days, Yamal became the youngest ever scorer in El Clásico, beating a record previously held by Barça team-mate Ansu Fati.

Youngest scorer in a Champions League semi-final

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Inter in the teams' Champions League semi-final first leg in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's stunning solo strike for Barcelona against Inter in the teams' 3-3 draw at Montjuïc saw the teenager become the youngest ever scorer in a Champions League semi-final.

At 17 years and 291 days of age, Yamal easily beat Kylian Mbappé's previous mark, with the Real Madrid forward having netted in the last four of the competition for Monaco against Juventus at 18 years and 140 days old back in May 2017.

Youngest player to make 100 Barcelona appearances

Lamine Yamal poses with a special shirt to mark his 100th Barcelona appearance after the team's Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Becoming the youngest scorer in a Champions League semi-final was not the only record broken by Lamine Yamal against Inter.

At 17 years and 291 days of age, the forward surpassed Gavi (19 years and 29 days) to become the youngest player ever to reach 100 appearances for Barcelona and was presented with a special shirt to mark the milestone after the match.