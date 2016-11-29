Atletico Nacional call for Chapecoense to be awarded Copa Sudamericana

Atletico Nacional have called on CONMEBOL to award Chapecoense the Copa Sudamericana after a plane crash claimed the lives of most of the Brazilian club's squad and staff.

Chapecoense were travelling to Medellin for the first leg of their final against the Colombian club when their plane came down in Cerro Gordo in the municipality of La Union.

At least 75 people on board were killed, with six individuals - including players Alan Ruschel, Jackson Follmann and Neto - named by the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority as survivors.

CONMEBOL suspended "all activities" in the wake of the news, but Nacional have called on the governing body to act and hand the Brazilians - who played fourth-tier football as recently as 2009 - a first major title.

A club statement read: "After being concerned about the human part we thought about the competitive aspect and we want to publish this communication in which Atletico Nacional invites CONMEBOL to award the Copa Sudamericana to Associacao Chapecoense de Futebol to honour their great loss.

"For our part, and forever, Chapecoense are champions of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana."