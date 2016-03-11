Atletico shirt motivates players, not trophies - Simeone

Atletico Madrid players are motivated by wearing the club's shirt more than the possibility of winning trophies, according to Diego Simeone.

Atletico sit second in La Liga with 10 matches remaining, eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona, and host PSV in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Despite being in the hunt for two trophies, Simeone believes the chance to win silverware is not what motivates his squad.

Instead, he feels the pride of playing for Atletico encourages them to give their maximum in every game they play.

"Aside from the situation we are in, we will work the same enthusiasm and commitment, because what excites us is to play in the Atletico Madrid shirt," Simeone said. "We will do it with the best mindset, we will not change.

"Normally in these last 10 games those who will have a chance to fight for the title, relegation, or the Europa League, position themselves.

"Each team plays differently than they have played during the rest of the season because everyone wants to get points."

Atletico entertain Deportivo La Coruna at the Vicente Calderon on Saturday and Simeone has warned against complacency.

"We will take the game in the same way as the others we have played so far, always expecting the best from our opponents," he said. "We will try to play the match that we want."

Fernando Torres has been left out of Atletico's 19-man squad for Saturday's match due to a knee injury, and Simeone admitted Yannick Ferreira Carrasco could be used as a striker.