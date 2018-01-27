Aubameyang back for Dortmund to face Freiburg

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named in Borussia Dortmund's starting XI to face Freiburg despite on-going speculation linking the striker with a move to Arsenal.

Aubameyang was omitted from the Dortmund squad for last weekend's 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin after his focus was called into question, while the 28-year-old was dropped before the preceding 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg for missing a team meeting.

However, head coach Peter Stoger praised Aubameyang's efforts in training this week and last season's Bundesliga top scorer will lead the line as Dortmund seek a first win since the turn of the year.

Stoger's men have slipped to seventh in the standings but are only three points shy of second-place Eintracht Frankfurt.