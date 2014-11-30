Aurier not focusing on Marseille results

Defending champions PSG stayed within one point of league leaders and arch rivals Marseille with a 1-0 victory over Nice at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The capital club have dominated the French top flight in the last two seasons, winning the title at a canter, however, Marseille appear capable of keeping pace with them despite losing 2-0 to PSG earlier this month.

Right-back Aurier – who joined PSG on loan from Toulouse in July – feels the competition with the Provencal club is good for Ligue 1, but he is not concentrating on the fortunes of the Stade Velodrome outfit.

"I have always said that this is a team [Marseille] who looks different this year," Aurier said. "With more confident players playing high-level matches, it is important to them and then for Ligue 1.

"I think it's better having two teams fighting for the title, rather than a single one.

"It's definitely Marseille's best season in recent years. We are following their pace at the moment, but we have to focus on us first."