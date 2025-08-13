PSG vs Spurs live streams: How to watch the UEFA Super Cup

Watch Paris Saint-German vs Tottenham Hotspur tonight as the Champions League winners and Europa League victors face off in Italy in the European curtain raiser for the prize of the UEFA Super Cup.

• Date: Wednesday, 13 August, 2025

• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Venue: Stadio Friuli, Udine, Italy

• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports/Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual match between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League. French side Paris Saint-Germain claimed their first-ever Champions League title back in May, when they thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich. Facing them in Udine, Italy, will be Tottenham, who beat Premier League rivals Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao to claim their first European honour since they listed the old UEFA Cup in 1984.

The UEFA Super Cup comes days beefore PSG and Spurs kick off their domestic league seasons this weekend, with both teams hoping that a trophy-winning performance will kick-star their 2025/26 campaigns and give their supporters another gong to celebrate.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on PSG vs Spurs live streams, so you can watch the UEFA Super Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere on Wednesday.

Watch PSG vs Spurs in the UK

In the UK, the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Spurs is being broadcast by TNT Sports and its streaming platform Discovery+.

TV viewers can watch PSG vs Spurs on TNT Sports 1, while the UEFA Super Cup live stream is at Discovery+.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Watch PSG vs Spurs in the US

In the USA, Paramount+ has the rights to the UEFA Super Cup and will be providing a live stream on their app.

In the USA, Paramount+ has the rights to the UEFA Super Cup and will be providing a live stream on their app.

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup in Australia

Fans down under can watch PSG vs Spurs in the UEFA Super Cup through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is the new home of football in Australia, taking over from Optus Sport, with every single Premier League and Champions League game shown live.

Fans down under can watch PSG vs Spurs in the UEFA Super Cup through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is the new home of football in Australia, taking over from Optus Sport, with every single Premier League and Champions League game shown live.

Watch the UEFA Super Cup from anywhere

PSG vs Spurs: UEFA Super Cup preview

PSG's 2024/25 season ended exactly a month before this week's UEFA Super Cup, as Luis Enrique's men finally looked to have run out of steam when they were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey.

That would be the only blot on PSG's copybook that season, after they added the Champions League to a domestic treble in what was a dominant season for the Parisiens.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are now under new management, with Thomas Frank getting the chance to pick up some early silverware after Ange Postecoglou paid for his side's poor domestic season with his job.

Frank will have a host of new faces he can call on as he looks to make an immediate impact following his departure from Brentford, with the club bringing in the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Kevin Danso, Luka Vuskovic and Kota Takai this summer, while Mathys Tel's loan move has been made permanent.

But what will be exciting Spurs fans just as much as their new signings will be Frank's record of developing young players, meaning players such as Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall will fancy their chances of becoming key players in north London this season.

PSG have had a quieter summer window, with Lucas Chevalier their main signing, but Enrique will be relishing the prospect of getting a full season out of January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and hope that Ousmane Dembele can repeat his 35-goal campaign.

Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

PSG 3-1 Tottenham

PSG were deservedly crowned European champions last season and their attacking firepower is simply too much for most teams to cope with. It's early days for Frank at Spurs, who will be hoping that PSG's short summer break will give them an opening.