Australia to arrive first for World Cup
JOHANNESBURG - Australia will be the first team to arrive in South Africa for the World Cup, followed quickly by five-times winners Brazil, organisers said on Monday.
The Socceroos land in Johannesburg on Wednesday for the June 11-July 11 tournament and begin training the next day on a converted cricket field at a private school in the city's plush suburbs.
Brazil are due to arrive in Johannesburg on Thursday from their training base in Curitiba and will take up residence at a newly-built five-star hotel and spa at a golf club.
