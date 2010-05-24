Australia to arrive first for World Cup

The Socceroos land in Johannesburg on Wednesday for the June 11-July 11 tournament and begin training the next day on a converted cricket field at a private school in the city's plush suburbs.

Brazil are due to arrive in Johannesburg on Thursday from their training base in Curitiba and will take up residence at a newly-built five-star hotel and spa at a golf club.

