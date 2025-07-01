Liverpool given green light to complete Marc Guehi signing: report

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is entering the last 12 months of his contract

Liverpool could have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Marc Guehi.

Guehi, 24, is in the final 12 months of his current deal at Selhurst Park and has begun attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

But with Palace said to be advancing in their hopes of bringing in a suitable replacement in the background, Guehi's future could soon be resolved before the beginning of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool given 'green light' to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is attracting interest from Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

After lifting the FA Cup with the Eagles last season, Guehi now looks set to play European football for the first time in his career, with Oliver Glasner's side having qualified for the Europa League.

But with various offers said to be arriving from teams in the Champions League, the England international has a huge couple of months ahead. Does he stay and leave as a free transfer next year, or do Palace cash in now and accept their fate?

Oliver Glasner has done a terrific job at Selhurst Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Guehi being carefully watched by Liverpool, it looks like the Eagles have now agreed a deal for his replacement. A Bola in Portugal say the reigning FA Cup holders are set to splash €55m (£47.1m) on 21-year-old defender Ousmane Diomande.

Diomande is one of the most highly sought-after centre-backs in Europe, having shone for the Portuguese outfit over the last 18 months. The Ivory Coast international has a €80m (£68.5m) release clause, but Palace have been able to bring his fee down substantially.

A five-year contract is also cited in the report, with Glasner adding further defensive options ahead of what could be a busy campaign for his side. With Diomande set to complete his switch, it seems preparations for Guehi's exit are now moving ahead.

FourFourTwo previously reported on Liverpool's interest in the Three Lions international, who could move to Anfield for as little as £40-45m this summer, even after Newcastle's well-publicised failed move for Guehi in the last 12 months.

Ousmane Diomande looks to be on his way to Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Diomande looks to be a remarkable pick-up given his age and experience already. In terms of a replacement for Guehi, there doesn't look to be many better in the market.

Liverpool will be happy to learn of the Eagles' transfer business, with it clear they want to strike the right deal for Guehi before the start of the new season.