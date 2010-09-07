Austria snatch win with stoppage-time double

Kazakhstan, beaten 3-0 by Turkey in their first match on Friday, were on the ropes from the start but Martin Harnik wasted two early chances for the Euro 2008 joint hosts.

Harnik missed from 12 metres after only three minutes and then shot straight at goalkeeper Andrei Sidelnikov when he was put through soon after.

Kazakhstan substitute Sergei Khizhnichenko forced Juergen Macho to make a difficult save with a close-range effort after halftime as the visitors grew in confidence.

With the crowd growing impatient, Austria finally broke through in the first minute of injury time when Roland Linz netted following a goalmouth scramble.

One minute later Linz set up substitute Erwin Hoffer for the second.

