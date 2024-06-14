Euro 2024 top scorers: The leaders for the Golden Boot

The Euro 2024 top scorers' race for the Golden Boot is hotting up with the goals starting to flow.

Gone are the days of 2012 where just three goals will win you the award: in 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo needed five to scoop the gong. That'll happen with more fixtures, of course.

The odds for the Golden Boot is a list of some of the continent's elite – so who's in the running?

Euro 2024 top scorers

Swipe to scroll horizontally Goals Player Nation 1 Florian Wirtz Germany 1 Jamal Musiala Germany 1 Kai Havertz Germany 1 Nicklas Fullkrug Germany 1 Emre Can Germany

Come on Germany. Give the rest of us a chance.

Die Mannschaft already lead the top scorers for the tournament, with three goals a-piece for their frontline. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring of the tournament, before fellow 21-year-old Jamal Musiala doubled the lead with a rocket.

And Arsenal's Kai Havertz is also level at the joint-top of the scoring charts so far, with a penalty just before half-time.

Nicklas Fullkrug and Emre Can then got in on the act to cap a memorable opening night for the hosts.

A brutal tournament so far for the Scottish…

